Wednesday, July 23, 2025
Westhaven Park Station rises 12 stories. There are three retail spaces on the ground floor.
Affordable HousingDevelopmentIllinoisMidwestMultifamily

McShane, Ashlaur Complete 96-Unit Mixed-Income Apartment Complex in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — McShane Construction Co. and Ashlaur Construction have completed Westhaven Park Station, a 96-unit mixed-income apartment complex located on Chicago’s Near West Side. Brinshore Development and The Michaels Organization developed the 12-story property. The project marks the final phase of redevelopment of the former Henry Horner Homes complex and satisfies the requirement to replace all affordable units that were lost when the homes were demolished. McShane built a 113-unit condominium building as part of Phase I of the Westhaven Park development in 2006.

Westhaven Park Station features three retail spaces on the ground floor. Units are offered in one- and two-bedroom layouts. Sixty-six percent of the units are affordable, while the remainder are market rate. Amenities include a fitness room, rooftop deck, parking, package room and conference room. LBBA provided architectural services.

