McShane Begins Construction of 126-Unit Apartment Complex Near Madison

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Multifamily, Wisconsin

The Trotta Apartments will rise four stories on a nearly three-acre site.

MIDDLETON, WIS. — McShane Construction Co. has broken ground on The Trotta Apartments in Middleton near Madison. Impact Seven is the developer for the 126-unit apartment project, which is situated on a site that formerly housed a motel owned by the Trotta family. The four-story development will include amenities such as a clubroom, fitness center, dog wash, common room and three rooftop decks. Completion is slated for April 2022. Ramaker & Associates is the architect of record.

