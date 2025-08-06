Wednesday, August 6, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Flournoy Development Group is developing Declan Hermitage in Nashville. (Rendering courtesy of Dynamik Design)
DevelopmentMultifamilySoutheastTennessee

McShane Begins Construction on 315-Unit Declan Hermitage Apartments in Nashville

by John Nelson

NASHVILLE, TENN. — McShane Construction Co.’s Nashville office has begun construction on Declan Hermitage, a 315-unit apartment development located in Nashville ’s Hermitage neighborhood. Flournoy Development Group is developing the community, which will comprise six garden-style apartment buildings on a 15-acre site.

Units at Declan Hermitage will be offered in one- to three-bedroom layouts. Designed by Dynamik Design, Declan Hermitage’s amenities will include a clubhouse, pool and sun deck, grill stations, fire pits, a dog park and a car wash.

Flournoy and McShane expect to complete the community by June 2027. The duo are developing three other properties in the Southeast: Ellison Cool Springs in Franklin, Tenn., and District Eastside and District South in Greenville, S.C.

You may also like

LRC Properties Buys Industrial Campus in Oviedo, Florida...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 280-Unit Apartment...

Phoenix Multifamily Market: Resilient Demand, Shifting Dynamics

TCC, Barings Break Ground on 804,283 SF Industrial...

Thorofare Capital Provides $36M in Financing for Industrial...

Weitzman Arranges Sale of 6.5-Acre Multifamily Development Site...

Adirondack Capital Partners Negotiates $30.7M Sale of Apartment...

Bain Capital, 11North Partners Acquire Southeast Shopping Center...

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $105M Refinancing for 805...