McShane Begins Construction on 315-Unit Declan Hermitage Apartments in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TENN. — McShane Construction Co.’s Nashville office has begun construction on Declan Hermitage, a 315-unit apartment development located in Nashville ’s Hermitage neighborhood. Flournoy Development Group is developing the community, which will comprise six garden-style apartment buildings on a 15-acre site.

Units at Declan Hermitage will be offered in one- to three-bedroom layouts. Designed by Dynamik Design, Declan Hermitage’s amenities will include a clubhouse, pool and sun deck, grill stations, fire pits, a dog park and a car wash.

Flournoy and McShane expect to complete the community by June 2027. The duo are developing three other properties in the Southeast: Ellison Cool Springs in Franklin, Tenn., and District Eastside and District South in Greenville, S.C.