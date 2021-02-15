McShane Breaks Ground on 322-Unit Novel Harpeth Heights Apartment Community in Nashville

Novel Harpeth Heights will incorporate nearly 28,000 square feet of shared amenity space for tenants, including a fitness and movement studio, game room patio with fire pit, dog spa, gear lounge, library, business center with micro offices, demonstration kitchen with bar and dining lounge and a dog park.

NASHVILLE, TENN. — McShane Construction Co. has broken ground on the 322-unit Novel Harpeth Heights in Nashville on behalf of the developer, Crescent Communities. The multifamily property is located in Nashville’s Bellevue neighborhood at 615 Old Hickory Blvd.

Positioned on a 22-acre site on Nashville’s southwest side, Novel Harpeth Heights will feature studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes ranging in size from 549 to 1,529 square feet. The development will incorporate nearly 28,000 square feet of shared amenity space for tenants, including a fitness and movement studio, game room patio with fire pit, dog spa, gear lounge, library, business center with micro offices, demonstration kitchen with bar and dining lounge and a dog park.

McShane began demolition in early February and plans to begin site work in six to eight weeks. The contractor expects to deliver Novel Harpeth Heights in October 2022, and the first residences will be available for occupancy in late 2022. HEDK Architects is the architect of record.

Crescent Communities is a Charlotte-based, real estate investor, developer and operator of mixed-use communities.