McShane Breaks Ground on 72-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Maywood, Illinois

Fifth Avenue Apartments will rise five stories.

MAYWOOD, ILL. — McShane Construction Co. has broken ground on a 72-unit affordable housing project on behalf of developer Interfaith Housing Development Corp. in Maywood, about 11 miles west of Chicago. Situated on South Fifth Avenue, the property will be known as Fifth Avenue Apartments. Plans also call for 4,000 square feet of retail space on the ground floor. Designed to achieve National Green Building Standard’s Bronze Level, the property will include a high-performance HVAC system, efficient insulation and LED lighting. Completion is slated for February 2021. HED is the project architect.