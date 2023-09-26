McShane Completes 131-Unit Assisted Living Community in West Dundee, Illinois

WEST DUNDEE, ILL. — McShane Construction has completed The Woodlands at Canterfield, a 131-unit senior living community in West Dundee, about 41 miles northwest of Chicago. Built for Westbrook at Canterfield LLC, the development features 91 assisted living units and 40 memory care beds. Units are offered in studio, one- and two-bedroom configurations. The assisted living wing also features a guest suite for visitors. There are 16,000 square feet of amenity spaces, including a fitness center, two spas, a salon, theater, pub, clubrooms, onsite restaurants, patios, a bocce ball court and putting green. AG Architecture was the architect, and RDG Planning and Design was the interior designer. NAVIGATE Building Solutions served as the owner’s representative.