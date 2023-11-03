McShane Completes 172-Unit Affordable Housing Community in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin

SUN PRAIRIE, WIS. — McShane Construction Co. has completed The Wildwood at Main in Sun Prairie, a northwest suburb of Madison. Roers Cos. was the developer. The 172-unit affordable housing community is comprised of two buildings at 150 Schneider Road. Units come in one, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Amenities include a clubroom, fitness center, yoga studio, outdoor patio, playground and storage lockers. A heated underground parking garage provides 209 spaces for residents. Korb + Associates provided architectural services. Income restrictions for residents were not disclosed.