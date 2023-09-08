Friday, September 8, 2023
The facility will serve as the Southeast Distribution Center for Home Chef.
McShane Completes 181,477 SF Distribution Facility in Douglasville, Georgia for Home Chef

by John Nelson

DOUGLASVILLE, GA. — McShane Construction Co. has completed the construction of a 181,477-square-foot distribution facility located in Douglasville. Built for Home Chef, the property features 19,722 square feet of freezer space, 18,520 square feet of cooler space, a 10,000-square-foot kitchen and 20 cold dock positions. The facility will be used to process, store and distribute Home Chef’s meal kits. JLL acted as representative for the owner, and Harris Architects served as the project architect.

