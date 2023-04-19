Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Kirwan Apartments features 24 one-bedroom units.
Affordable HousingDevelopmentIllinoisMidwestMultifamily

McShane Completes 24-Unit Illinois Affordable Housing Community for Adults with Disabilities

by Kristin Harlow

WAUKEGAN, ILL. — McShane Construction Co. has completed Kirwan Apartments in the Chicago suburb of Waukegan. Over the Rainbow (OTR) was the developer. The 24-unit affordable housing development enables adults with physical disabilities to live independently. The project is named after Leo Kirwan, an OTR resident, board member and advocate for accessible housing. All units feature one bedroom and one bathroom and are barrier free. Tenants have access to a community room and laundry facilities. The three-story building is situated adjacent to OTR’s Gustafson Apartments. Weese Laungley Weese Architects provided architectural services.

You may also like

Wildcat Management to Develop $150M Mixed-Use Project in...

Dwight Capital Provides $31.4M HUD-Insured Loan for Multifamily...

Estate Cos. to Develop 321-Unit Multifamily Property in...

Lululemon, Sephora Open Stores at $4B Miami Worldcenter...

McCarthy Breaks Ground on $52M Expansion, Renovation Project...

Peak Realty Begins Preleasing for Sage West Loop...

Elia Group Unveils Two New Dining Concepts to...

Echo Real Estate Capital Acquires 57,000 SF Medical...

Shopoff Unveils 26-Acre Mixed-Use Redevelopment for Westminster Mall...