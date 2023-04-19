McShane Completes 24-Unit Illinois Affordable Housing Community for Adults with Disabilities

WAUKEGAN, ILL. — McShane Construction Co. has completed Kirwan Apartments in the Chicago suburb of Waukegan. Over the Rainbow (OTR) was the developer. The 24-unit affordable housing development enables adults with physical disabilities to live independently. The project is named after Leo Kirwan, an OTR resident, board member and advocate for accessible housing. All units feature one bedroom and one bathroom and are barrier free. Tenants have access to a community room and laundry facilities. The three-story building is situated adjacent to OTR’s Gustafson Apartments. Weese Laungley Weese Architects provided architectural services.