McShane Completes 242-Unit Livano Deer Valley Apartment Community in Phoenix

PHOENIX — McShane Construction Co., on behalf of owner Jomax Residences, has completed the development of The Livano Deer Valley, a multifamily property in Phoenix. Humphreys & Partners Architects designed the project.

Situated on 10.8 acres, the three-story community features 242 apartments in a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts with wood-style flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, designer ceramic tile backsplashes and abundant natural light.

On-site amenities include a 4,000-square-foot designer clubhouse, 60,000-gallon resort-style pool, a dog park and courtyards with ample seating, fire pits and barbecues.