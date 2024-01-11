McShane Completes 32-Unit Supportive Living Community in Grafton, Wisconsin

GRAFTON, WIS. — McShane Construction Co. has completed Woodside Prairie, a 32-unit supportive living community for adults with Autism in Grafton, a northern suburb of Milwaukee. Impact Seven was the developer. Designed by New Horizon Ventures, the community offers four buildings with six single-occupant rooms and two townhome buildings with eight townhomes. A 3,700-square-foot activity building onsite features a community kitchen, craft space, computer center and fitness area. A consultant was engaged to help select interior finishes that are conducive to a healthy environment for Autistic adults. The sustainable project was designed to achieve Wisconsin Green Built Homes certification.