Thursday, January 11, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Named Woodside Prairie, the property supports adults with Autism.
DevelopmentMidwestMultifamilyWisconsin

McShane Completes 32-Unit Supportive Living Community in Grafton, Wisconsin

by Kristin Harlow

GRAFTON, WIS. — McShane Construction Co. has completed Woodside Prairie, a 32-unit supportive living community for adults with Autism in Grafton, a northern suburb of Milwaukee. Impact Seven was the developer. Designed by New Horizon Ventures, the community offers four buildings with six single-occupant rooms and two townhome buildings with eight townhomes. A 3,700-square-foot activity building onsite features a community kitchen, craft space, computer center and fitness area. A consultant was engaged to help select interior finishes that are conducive to a healthy environment for Autistic adults. The sustainable project was designed to achieve Wisconsin Green Built Homes certification.

You may also like

Kansas City’s Industrial Market Is Positioned for Continued...

Managed IT Services Simplify Multifamily Operations

Zale Properties to Develop 396-Unit Multifamily Project in...

Pagewood Buys 152-Unit Costa Mesa Apartments in Northwest...

Northmarq Brokers Sale of 118-Unit Apartment Complex in...

ESI Arranges Sale of 95-Bed Skilled Nursing Community...

Aker Acquires Boston Apartment Building for $70M

Hudson Atlantic Brokers $2.3M Sale of Grand Gardens...

Six New Tenants to Open at Hawthorn Shopping...