The 25-acre project serves as a manufacturing and distribution center.
McShane Completes 372,000 SF Manufacturing Facility for Schuetz Container Systems in Kenosha, Wisconsin

by Kristin Harlow

KENOSHA, WIS. — McShane Construction Co. has completed a build-to-suit manufacturing and distribution facility for Schuetz Container Systems in Kenosha. The manufacturer of industrial packaging is part of Germany-based Schütz Group. McShane provided design-build services for the 372,000-square-foot building, which offers a clear height of 40 feet, 48 truck docks, four drive-in doors, 245 trailer parking spaces and six 4,000-amp power services. The project also includes a two-story, 14,000-square-foot office, mezzanines throughout the manufacturing areas and four interior cranes to assist with equipment installation and moving materials. McShane also completed a railroad extension, bringing three rail lines to the site. Harris Architects served as the architect.

