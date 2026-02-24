Tuesday, February 24, 2026
Pictured is one of the two assisted living buildings at Azura Mukwonago. The property also offers a memory care building.
DevelopmentMidwestMultifamilySeniors HousingWisconsin

McShane Completes 72-Unit Senior Living Community in Mukwonago, Wisconsin

by Kristin Harlow

MUKWONAGO, WIS. — McShane Construction Co. has completed Azura Mukwonago, a 72-unit assisted living and memory care community in Mukwonago, about 30 miles southwest of Milwaukee. Azura Living was the developer. Designed by EUA, Azura Mukwonago integrates two assisted living buildings and one memory care building on a 6.4-acre site. A 35-foot barn serves as a storage facility. Amenities include community rooms, dining rooms, kitchens, sunrooms, a fitness area, spa, salon, community garden, walking paths, a putting green, bocce ball courts and courtyards.

