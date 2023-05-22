McShane Completes Construction of 117-Unit Affordable Housing Community in Atlanta

ATLANTA — McShane Construction Co. has completed the construction of Thrive Sweet Auburn, a 117-unit affordable housing development located in Atlanta’s Sweet Auburn district. The developers are Mercy Housing Southeast and Project Community Connections Inc. (PCCI). In addition to apartments in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts for residents earning 30 to 80 percent of area median income (AMI), the property features 11,400 square feet of ground-floor office space.

Designed by Goode Van Slyke Architecture, Thrive Sweet Auburn’s amenities include community rooms, an outdoor pavilion, community garden, coffee shop and wellness rooms. Thrive Sweet Auburn also offers supportive services including a medical clinic, nutrition education and case management.

The first floor serves as PCCI’s headquarters and holds offices for First Step Staffing, which provides job coaching and employment opportunities for those experiencing homelessness, previously incarcerated individuals and military veterans.