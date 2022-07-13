McShane Completes Construction of 126-Unit Apartment Complex in Middleton, Wisconsin

The Trotta Apartments rises four stories.

MIDDLETON, WIS. — McShane Construction Co. has completed The Trotta Apartments in Middleton, a northwest suburb of Madison. The 126-unit apartment complex is situated on a site that previously housed a motel owned by the Trotta family. The four-story development offers a mix of market-rate units and workforce housing units. Income restrictions were not disclosed. Amenities include a clubroom, fitness room, dog wash, common room and three rooftop decks. Ramaker provided architectural services. The developer was Impact Seven, a Wisconsin-based affordable housing developer.