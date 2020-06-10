REBusinessOnline

McShane Completes Construction of 146-Unit Senior Living Community in Naperville, Illinois

The six-building Avenida Naperville is reserved for residents age 62 and older.

NAPERVILLE, ILL. — McShane Construction Co. has completed the construction of Avenida Naperville, a 146-unit senior living community in Naperville. Reserved for adults age 62 and older, the six-building property is geared toward residents who want to maintain an active lifestyle. Residents have access to 13,000 square feet of amenity space, including a clubhouse with a bistro, fitness and yoga studios, a theater, library, private dining room and arts studio. Outdoor amenities include a pool, game lawn and barbecue areas. Meeks + Partners designed the community.

