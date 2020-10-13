McShane Completes Construction of 177-Luxury Apartment Project in West Allis, Wisconsin

The West Living rises four stories.

WEST ALLIS, WIS. — McShane Construction Co. has completed building The West Living, a 177-unit luxury apartment project in West Allis, a western suburb of Milwaukee. McShane constructed the community on behalf of developer, Mandel Group. The first level of the four-story complex is a parking structure. Units consist of studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include a club area, fitness center, dog park and rooftop patio. Zimmerman Architectural Studios served as architect. Units are currently available for move-ins. Monthly rents start at $909 for studios.