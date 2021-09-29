McShane Completes Construction of 259-Unit Everton Flats in Warrenville, Illinois

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

Everton Flats includes 259 units across three buildings.

WARRENVILLE, ILL. — McShane Construction Co. has completed Everton Flats in Warrenville, a western suburb of Chicago. Atlantic Residential was the developer for the 259-unit luxury apartment project, which spans three buildings on a 10-acre site. Amenities include a community room, fitness center, pool, grilling area and playground. The development includes detached parking garages and surface parking lots. HKM provided architectural services.