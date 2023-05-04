Thursday, May 4, 2023
Domain CityGate rises four stories with a parking garage.
DevelopmentIllinoisMidwestMultifamily

McShane Completes Construction of 285-Unit Domain CityGate Apartment Complex in Suburban Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

NAPERVILLE, ILL. — McShane Construction Co. has completed Domain CityGate, a 285-unit luxury apartment complex in the Chicago suburb of Naperville. Located in the town’s CityGate Centre, the project rises four stories and features a parking garage with 430 spaces. Atop the parking garage is a 38,000-square-foot rooftop event space. Amenities include a resident lounge, remote workspaces, a fitness center, bike lounge, pool and cabanas, fire pits, private pickleball court and dog run. Units come in a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Monthly rents start at $1,775 for one-bedroom units, according to the property’s website. Lincoln Property Co. and Calamos Real Estate were the co-developers. Callison RTKL served as architect.

