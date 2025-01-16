McShane Completes Construction of 310-Unit Northbend Multifamily Community in Tempe, Arizona

TEMPE, ARIZ. — On behalf of Banyan Residential and Milhaus, McShane Construction Co. has completed Northbend, an apartment property in Tempe. Situated on 11 acres, Northbend features 310 apartments spread across three residential buildings and 8,000 square feet of amenity space, including a 4,300-square-foot clubhouse.

Units offer open-concept floor plans with nine-foot ceilings and large windows, large kitchen islands, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring, keyless entry systems, in-unit washers/dryers and walk-in closets. Select units offer courtyard, pool or city views and private patios or balconies. Additionally, the property offers some live-work units providing separate “storefront” style entrances for small business owners.

Community amenities include a resort-style pool and sun deck, a fully equipped fitness center and yoga studio, a trading post with outdoor equipment loans and outdoor spaces, including a courtyard with fire pits, an entertainment lawn and a dog park.

Designed by Todd & Associates, the garden-style buildings integrate wood frame construction with façades of stucco, thin brick and wood-look metal lattice.