Thursday, January 16, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Northbend-Apts-Tempe-AZ.jpg
Located in Tempe, Ariz., Northbend features 310 apartments, a swimming pool, fitness center and a trading post with outdoor equipment loans. (Architectural photography by Michael Baxter, Baxter Imaging LLC)
ArizonaDevelopmentMultifamilyWestern

McShane Completes Construction of 310-Unit Northbend Multifamily Community in Tempe, Arizona

by Amy Works

TEMPE, ARIZ. — On behalf of Banyan Residential and Milhaus, McShane Construction Co. has completed Northbend, an apartment property in Tempe. Situated on 11 acres, Northbend features 310 apartments spread across three residential buildings and 8,000 square feet of amenity space, including a 4,300-square-foot clubhouse.

Units offer open-concept floor plans with nine-foot ceilings and large windows, large kitchen islands, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring, keyless entry systems, in-unit washers/dryers and walk-in closets. Select units offer courtyard, pool or city views and private patios or balconies. Additionally, the property offers some live-work units providing separate “storefront” style entrances for small business owners.

Community amenities include a resort-style pool and sun deck, a fully equipped fitness center and yoga studio, a trading post with outdoor equipment loans and outdoor spaces, including a courtyard with fire pits, an entertainment lawn and a dog park.

Designed by Todd & Associates, the garden-style buildings integrate wood frame construction with façades of stucco, thin brick and wood-look metal lattice.

You may also like

Affinius Capital Provides $81.3M Loan for Refinancing of...

Sueba USA Completes 269-Unit Imperial Oaks Square Apartments...

Joint Venture Sells 220-Unit Apartment Complex in Plymouth,...

Moinian Group Begins Leasing 114-Unit Apartment Building in...

JLL Arranges $1.2B to Fund Construction of Four...

Walker & Dunlop Originates $63.9M Loan for Multifamily...

Berkadia Brokers Sale of 412-Unit Hanover Tysons Apartments...

BWE Provides $42.3M Agency Loan for Apartment Community...

New Age Ko Olina Buys Two Oceanfront Development...