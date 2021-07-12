McShane Completes Construction of 315-Unit Archer Multifamily Community in Acworth, Georgia

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

ACWORTH, GA. — McShane Construction Co. has completed construction at The Archer, a 315-unit apartment community in Acworth. The property was built on behalf of RangeWater Real Estate, a real estate company based in Atlanta.

The Archer features 12 four-story, garden-style buildings with one- to three-bedroom unit options, as well as granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, in-unit washers/dryers and private balconies. Community amenities include a central clubhouse, fitness center, social room with a game table, an indoor/outdoor double-sided fireplace, swimming pool, pool deck with private cabanas, an outdoor bar with a kitchen and grilling area and a trellised fire pit area. Located northwest of Atlanta in Cobb County, the development offers access to Interstate 75.

Poole & Poole Architecture provided the architectural services for The Archer. McShane Construction Co. is a construction firm based in Rosemont, Ill.