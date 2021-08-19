McShane Completes Construction of 364-Unit Luxury Apartment Complex in Warrenville, Illinois

Arden Residences rises four stories and includes a 386-space parking garage.

WARRENVILLE, ILL. — McShane Construction Co. has completed construction of Arden Residences in Warrenville, about 30 miles west of Chicago. Interforum Holdings was the developer for the 364-unit luxury apartment complex. The four-story property offers 201 one-bedroom units, 153 two-bedroom units and 10 three-bedroom units wrapped around a 386-space parking garage. Amenities include a fitness center, yoga studio, business center, library, massage room, sauna, arts and crafts room, pool, barbecue areas and two pickle ball courts. Baranyk Associates served as architect.