REBusinessOnline

McShane Completes Construction of 364-Unit Luxury Apartment Complex in Warrenville, Illinois

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

Arden Residences rises four stories and includes a 386-space parking garage.

WARRENVILLE, ILL. — McShane Construction Co. has completed construction of Arden Residences in Warrenville, about 30 miles west of Chicago. Interforum Holdings was the developer for the 364-unit luxury apartment complex. The four-story property offers 201 one-bedroom units, 153 two-bedroom units and 10 three-bedroom units wrapped around a 386-space parking garage. Amenities include a fitness center, yoga studio, business center, library, massage room, sauna, arts and crafts room, pool, barbecue areas and two pickle ball courts. Baranyk Associates served as architect.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews