McShane Completes Construction of 70-Unit Apartment Complex in Madison, Wisconsin

MADISON, WIS. — McShane Construction Co. has completed The Derby, a 70-unit apartment complex with affordable housing units in Madison. Lincoln Avenue Communities was the developer. Income restrictions were not provided, but 14 of the units meet Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority accessibility requirements. The project features 1,100 square feet of ground-floor office space for a local community group and 2,600 square feet of amenity spaces with a kitchen, fitness room, laundry room, outdoor space, playground and dog park. Knothe & Bruce Architects designed the four-story property. The project is Enterprise Green Communities Certified and features a full solar array system on the roof to power the common areas.