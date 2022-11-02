REBusinessOnline

McShane Completes Construction of Enzo at Ariston Apartments in Buford, Georgia

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

Enzo at Ariston is one of the multifamily components within Ariston, a mixed-use development taking shape near the Mall of Georgia.

BUFORD, GA. — McShane Construction has completed Enzo at Ariston, a 265-unit apartment community that TPA Residential is developing in Buford, a northeast suburb of Atlanta. The property is one of the multifamily components within Ariston, a mixed-use development taking shape near the Mall of Georgia.

Situated on eight acres, Enzo at Ariston features two four- and five-story wood-frame apartment buildings with a brick façade, as well as a precast concrete parking garage. Amenities include a heated saltwater swimming pool, outdoor grilling area and lounge, 24-hour fitness studio and power gym, enclosed dog park and a community lounge with a demonstration kitchen.

Niles Bolton Associates designed Enzo at Ariston, which features one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with rental rates ranging from $1,593 to $3,313 per unit, according to the property website.

