McShane Completes Construction of Enzo at Ariston Apartments in Buford, Georgia

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

Enzo at Ariston is one of the multifamily components within Ariston, a mixed-use development taking shape near the Mall of Georgia.

BUFORD, GA. — McShane Construction has completed Enzo at Ariston, a 265-unit apartment community that TPA Residential is developing in Buford, a northeast suburb of Atlanta. The property is one of the multifamily components within Ariston, a mixed-use development taking shape near the Mall of Georgia.

Situated on eight acres, Enzo at Ariston features two four- and five-story wood-frame apartment buildings with a brick façade, as well as a precast concrete parking garage. Amenities include a heated saltwater swimming pool, outdoor grilling area and lounge, 24-hour fitness studio and power gym, enclosed dog park and a community lounge with a demonstration kitchen.

Niles Bolton Associates designed Enzo at Ariston, which features one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with rental rates ranging from $1,593 to $3,313 per unit, according to the property website.