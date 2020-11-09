REBusinessOnline

McShane Completes Construction of New Facility for Option Care Health in Itasca, Illinois

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Illinois, Midwest

The 50,000-square-foot building sits on six acres. (Image courtesy of Ballogg Photo)

ITASCA, ILL. — McShane Construction Co. has completed a new build-to-suit facility for Option Care Health in Itasca. Quadrangle Development Co. and Janko Group were the developers. The 50,000-square-foot, single-story building houses office space, pharmacy and ambulatory infusion sites. There is also a treatment area, showroom space, pharmacy lab area and conference rooms. The building’s warehouse areas feature two walk-in coolers and freezers, two truck docks and two drive-in doors. Wright Heerema Architects and Whitney Architects made up the project team. JLL represented the tenant.

