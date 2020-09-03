REBusinessOnline

McShane Completes Construction of The Elaine Luxury Apartments in Northbrook, Illinois

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

The Elaine features 304 units.

NORTHBROOK, ILL. — McShane Construction Co. has completed construction of The Elaine, a 304-unit luxury apartment complex in Northbrook, a northern suburb of Chicago. Finger Cos. was the developer and Niles Bolton Associates served as architect. Located at 1000 Skokie Blvd., the five-story property features a fitness center, business center, conference room, golf simulator, dog run, two pools and three courtyards. Floor plans range from 689 to 1,229 square feet.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
10
Webinar: How are Student Housing P3s Moving Forward During the Pandemic?
Sep
16
Webinar: Kansas City Retail Outlook— How is the Greater Kansas City Area Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  