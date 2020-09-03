McShane Completes Construction of The Elaine Luxury Apartments in Northbrook, Illinois

The Elaine features 304 units.

NORTHBROOK, ILL. — McShane Construction Co. has completed construction of The Elaine, a 304-unit luxury apartment complex in Northbrook, a northern suburb of Chicago. Finger Cos. was the developer and Niles Bolton Associates served as architect. Located at 1000 Skokie Blvd., the five-story property features a fitness center, business center, conference room, golf simulator, dog run, two pools and three courtyards. Floor plans range from 689 to 1,229 square feet.