McShane Completes Construction of The Quin Apartments in Schaumburg, Illinois

SCHAUMBURG, ILL. — McShane Construction Co. has completed The Quin Apartments in Schaumburg, a northwest suburb of Chicago. The Finger Cos. developed the 373-unit luxury apartment complex. The 708,000-square-foot development rises four stories and features an 802-space parking garage. Units are offered in one- and two-bedroom floor plans, with select floor plans featuring a den. Amenities include two clubrooms, a fitness center, golf simulator, guest suite, catering kitchen, business center and dog spa. Outdoors, tenants can enjoy lap and recreational pools, fire pits, grill stations, two gated dog parks and walking paths. Niles Bolton Associates provided architectural services. Monthly rents start at $2,010. Residents can now earn up to five weeks of free rent on select floor plans, according to the property’s website.