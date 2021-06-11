McShane Completes Expansion Project at Prep School in Waukegan, Illinois

McShane expanded the school by an additional 42,000 square feet.

WAUKEGAN, ILL. — McShane Construction Co. has completed Phase II construction at Cristo Rey St. Martin College Prep in Waukegan. McShane expanded the existing 115,000-square-foot building by an additional 42,000 square feet. The expansion includes four new classrooms, a chapel, office and meeting space, fitness center, locker rooms and a gymnasium with a performing arts stage. JGMA Architects provided architectural services.

Part of the Cristo Rey Network of schools, the facility offers a Catholic education for families with limited financial resources. The school utilizes a work-study program that covers most tuition costs for students. In 2018, McShane completed Phase I of the project, which involved the transformation of a vacant Kmart store into the educational facility. The project included 18 classrooms, three science laboratories, offices, a cafeteria and library.