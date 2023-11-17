McShane Completes Hanover Landing Permanent Supportive Housing Community in Elgin, Illinois

ELGIN, ILL. — McShane Construction Co. has completed Hanover Landing, a 40-unit permanent supportive housing community in Elgin. The affordable housing development serves vulnerable populations and individuals with disabilities. UPholdings was the developer. The building rises three stories at 711 E. Chicago St. Units are offered in one-bedroom, one-bathroom floor plans that enable residents to live independently. Amenities include a community lounge, computer room, fitness center, laundry facilities and outdoor space. Services for residents include case management, life skill training and employment assistance. Hanover Township partnered with UPholdings and the Housing Opportunity Development Corp. on the project. Ecker Center for Behavioral Health is the service provider and will operate an onsite clinic. Hooker DeJong served as architect.