Friday, November 17, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Hanover Landing provides 40 units for adults with disabilities.
Affordable HousingDevelopmentIllinoisMidwestMultifamily

McShane Completes Hanover Landing Permanent Supportive Housing Community in Elgin, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

ELGIN, ILL. — McShane Construction Co. has completed Hanover Landing, a 40-unit permanent supportive housing community in Elgin. The affordable housing development serves vulnerable populations and individuals with disabilities. UPholdings was the developer. The building rises three stories at 711 E. Chicago St. Units are offered in one-bedroom, one-bathroom floor plans that enable residents to live independently. Amenities include a community lounge, computer room, fitness center, laundry facilities and outdoor space. Services for residents include case management, life skill training and employment assistance. Hanover Township partnered with UPholdings and the Housing Opportunity Development Corp. on the project. Ecker Center for Behavioral Health is the service provider and will operate an onsite clinic. Hooker DeJong served as architect.  

You may also like

TA Realty Signs Tenant for 1.9 MSF Build-to-Suit...

Oak Row, LNDMRK to Develop 324-Unit 2900 Terrace...

Dermody Plans 181,000 SF Industrial Project in Douglasville,...

Trammell Crow Completes 370-Unit Montgomery Apartments in Allen,...

GREA Negotiates Sale of 109-Unit Apartment Complex in...

CRC Provides $2.1M HUD-Insured Loan for Refinancing of...

Merchants Capital Provides $225M in Agency Financing for...

Eastern Union Arranges $74.2M Construction Loan for Northern...

Blueprint Negotiates Sale of 53-Bed Skilled Nursing Facility...