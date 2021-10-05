REBusinessOnline

McShane Construction Breaks Ground on 240-Unit Apartment Development in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

Authentix Cartersville

CARTERSVILLE, GA. — McShane Construction Co. has broken ground on Authentix Cartersville, a 240-unit multifamily development located in the northwest Atlanta suburb of Cartersville. McShane is building the property on behalf of the developer, Continental Properties. Authentix Cartersville is McShane’s 23rd project for Continental. Completion is slated for February 2023.

Designed by Excel Engineering, Authentix Carterville will feature two-story, garden-style buildings with townhome-style studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units and private, ground-floor entrances. Each unit will include modern kitchen appliances, washer/dryers and natural light. Community amenities will include a clubhouse with a coffee bar, 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool, outdoor barbeque area and a dog park with a pet spa.

Situated on a 25-acre site at 5000 Canton Highway, Authentix Cartersville will be located adjacent to Georgia Highlands Cartersville Campus, about 25.5 miles from Lake Allatoona and 45.4 miles from downtown Atlanta.

