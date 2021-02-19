McShane Construction Breaks Ground on 481,500 SF Distribution Center for Black Creek Group in Richmond, California

Posted on by in California, Development, Industrial, Western

Located in Richmond, Calif., 500 Pittsburg Avenue will feature 481,500 square feet of distribution space.

RICHMOND, CALIF. — McShane Construction Co. has broken ground for the development of 500 Pittsburg Avenue, an industrial project located in Richmond. Owned by Black Creek Group, the development will feature a 481,500-square-foot distribution center situated on a 34-acre site near the intersection of Pittsburg Avenue and Richmond Parkway.

The facility will include concrete tiltwall panel exterior with storefront windows, 36-foot clear heights, 84 truck doors, four drive-in doors, seven-inch concrete slab floors and ESFR sprinklers.

For the first phase of the project, McShane completed extensive ground improvements, including wick drains, deep dynamic compaction and grading. The company will also widen Richmond Parkway and Pittsburg Avenue and add turn lanes and traffic signals.

HPA is serving as architect of record for the project, which is slated for completion in November 2021.