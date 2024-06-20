Thursday, June 20, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The-Kendry_Charlotte-N.C
The Kendry features 300 apartment units and 10,000 square feet of amenity space in Charlotte near the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNorth CarolinaSoutheast

McShane Construction Co. Completes 300-Unit The Kendry Apartment Community in Charlotte, North Carolina

by Hayden Spiess

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — McShane Construction Co. has completed The Kendry, a 300-unit apartment community situated on 28 acres in Charlotte, on behalf of developer RangeWater Real Estate.

Poole & Poole Architecture designed the development, which features 10,000 square feet of amenity space. Amenities at the property, which is positioned near the University of North Carolina at Charlotte campus, include a swimming pool, two courtyards with firepits, a dog park, fitness center, craft and game room, and workspace.

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 180,000 SF...

Big V Property Group Acquires 303,297 SF Johns...

Batteries Plus Signs Six-Unit Franchise Deal in Louisiana

Ryan Cos. Breaks Ground on 432,000 SF Schrader...

Avison Young Arranges $97M Sale of Industrial Building...

IDI Group Cos., PTM Partners Receive $60M Refinancing...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $18.8M Sale of The...

Jack in the Box Plans 15-Restaurant Expansion into...

Landmark Properties to Open City Food Hall Near...