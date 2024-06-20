McShane Construction Co. Completes 300-Unit The Kendry Apartment Community in Charlotte, North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — McShane Construction Co. has completed The Kendry, a 300-unit apartment community situated on 28 acres in Charlotte, on behalf of developer RangeWater Real Estate.

Poole & Poole Architecture designed the development, which features 10,000 square feet of amenity space. Amenities at the property, which is positioned near the University of North Carolina at Charlotte campus, include a swimming pool, two courtyards with firepits, a dog park, fitness center, craft and game room, and workspace.