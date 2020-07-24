McShane Construction Completes 248-Unit Multifamily Community in North Georgia

Development, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

Communal amenities at Noble Vines at Braselton include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, resident lounge, grilling stations, dog park and a car wash area.

BRASELTON, GA. — McShane Construction has completed Noble Vines at Braselton, a 248-unit multifamily community in Braselton. The Auburn, Ala.-based general contractor delivered the property on behalf of the developer, Claret Communities. Designed by Studio for Housing Design, the new complex offers 10 three-story buildings. Unit interiors feature tile backsplashes, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Communal amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, resident lounge, grilling stations, dog park and a car wash area. Noble Vines is situated at 1500 Noble Vines Drive, six miles from Chateau Elan Winery & Resort and 43 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta. Claret Communities received a HUD 221(d)(4) loan to fund the project’s construction.