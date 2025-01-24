McShane Construction Completes 318-Unit Apartment Complex in Kennesaw, Georgia

KENNESAW, GA — McShane Construction Co. has completed The Lacy at South Main, a 318-unit apartment complex located in downtown Kennesaw. The developer is Highpoint Development. Designed by Niles Bolton Associates, the four-story complex offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans that range from 708 to 1,505 square feet in size, according to Apartments.com. Apartments are available for lease, with monthly rental rates beginning at $1,625.

Amenities include a 24/7 fitness center, lounge, coffee bar, swimming pool, two courtyards, grilling stations, coworking spaces and a pet park. Additionally, the site offers controlled-access parking and electric vehicle charging stations. Situated on 19 acres, the complex is part of a larger mixed-use community that features 44 townhomes, a retail outparcel and a linear park space.