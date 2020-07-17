McShane Construction Delivers 134-Unit Multifamily Community in Tampa Bay Area

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

CLEARWATER, FLA. — McShane Construction Co. has delivered 1100 Apex, a 134-unit multifamily community in downtown Clearwater. The property offers studio through three-bedroom floor plans. Unit interiors feature stainless steel appliances, quartz and granite countertops, wood plank flooring and private balconies. Communal amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, putting green, pool, outdoor lounge with grills, a fire pit and private cabanas. The asset also includes a parking deck with 202 parking spaces and 4,300 square feet of ground-level retail space. GSP Development developed the 15-story building and Kimmich Smith Architecture designed the community. Located on 2.1 acres at 1100 Cleveland St., the asset is situated equidistant from Tampa Bay and downtown Tampa.