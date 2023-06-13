McShane Construction Delivers 240-Unit Authentix Cartersville Apartments in Metro Atlanta

CARTERSVILLE, GA. — McShane Construction Co. has delivered Authentix Cartersville, a 240-unit multifamily community located at 5000 Canton Highway in Cartersville. The 25-acre site is situated about 45 miles north of downtown Atlanta via I-75. Developed by Wisconsin-based Continental Properties, Authentix Cartersville comprises 10 two-story, wood-framed buildings housing one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Excel Engineering designed the community to feature a clubhouse with a coffee bar, 24-hour fitness center, resort-style swimming pool, barbeque area and a sun deck. The pet-friendly community also offers a leash-free dog park and a pet spa. Authentix Cartersville is the 22nd apartment community that McShane has constructed for Continental Properties.