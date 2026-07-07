Tuesday, July 7, 2026
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Flournoy Development Group is the developer behind District Eastside in Greenville.
DevelopmentMultifamilySouth CarolinaSoutheast

McShane Construction Delivers 262-Unit Apartment Development in Greenville

by John Nelson

GREENVILLE, S.C. — McShane Construction has delivered District Eastside, a 262-unit apartment community located on a 9-acre site at the intersection of Pelham and Boiling Springs roads in Greenville. Flournoy Development Group is the developer of the property, which features five four-story, wood-frame buildings.

Designed by Dynamik Design, District Eastside features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as 10 live-work units and amenities including a resident lounge, heated saltwater pool, coworking lounge, hobby/art studio, fitness center and a dog park. The property also includes a separate standalone building that houses a car wash and pet spa.

Monthly rental rates at District Eastside range from $1,430 to $2,838, according to Apartments.com.

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