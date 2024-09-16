Monday, September 16, 2024
OSLO in Fairburn, Ga., features 288 apartments, 4,000 square feet of retail space and 7,000 square feet of amenity space.
McShane Construction Delivers 288-Unit OSLO Apartment Community in Metro Atlanta

by John Nelson

FAIRBURN, GA. — McShane Construction Co. has delivered OSLO, a new, 288-unit apartment community in Fairburn, roughly 20 miles southwest of Atlanta. McShane constructed the project on behalf of the developer, South City Partners.

In addition to one-, two- and three-bedroom residential units, OSLO features 4,000 square feet of retail space and 7,000 square feet of amenities, including a heated saltwater pool, fitness center, clubroom, pickleball courts, dog park, pet spa and a walking trail. Monthly rental rates begin at $1,569, according to the property website.

Dynamik Design served as OSLO’s architect of record.

