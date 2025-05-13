McShane Construction Delivers 397-Unit Apartment Community in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — McShane Construction Co., working on behalf of developer Flournoy Development Group, has completed Ellison Mallard Creek, a 397-unit apartment community located at 930 W. Mallard Creek Church Road in Charlotte. Situated on 24.6 acres, the wood-frame property features five apartment buildings and 10 townhome-style buildings that house one-, two- and three-bedroom units.

Additionally, 10 units come with a downstairs workspace that allows residents to have an office or small storefront. Monthly rental rates range from $1,411 to $2,800, according to Apartments.com.

Designed by Dynamik Design, amenities at Ellison Mallard Creek include a resident lounge with gaming and entertainment areas, a fitness and wellness center, coworking lounge, hobby and art studio, market, heated resort-style pool, courtyards with fire pits, green space, dog park, pet spa and electric vehicle charging stations.

McShane Construction is currently building three other apartment communities on behalf of Flournoy.