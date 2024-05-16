McShane Construction to Build 34-Acre Mixed-Use Development in Franklin, Tennessee

FRANKLIN, TENN. — McShane Construction Co. will build Ellison Cool Springs, a 34-acre mixed-use project in Franklin, approximately 20 miles south of Nashville. Upon completion, the property will comprise 332 apartments and 15 commercial units across three four-story buildings. McShane will construct the project on behalf of the developer, Fluornoy Development Group.

Designed by Dynamik Design, amenities at the development will include an outdoor pool, clubroom, fitness center, recording studio, hospitality bar, focus room, pet spa and a car wash. Additionally, the property will feature two two-story parking garages and five standalone six-bay garages. Residences will include apartments in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts, with select two-story, live-work units.

The project team expects to deliver Ellison Cool Springs in August 2026.