McShane Construction to Build 397-Unit Apartment Community in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rosemont, Ill.-based McShane Construction Co. has plans to build a 397-unit apartment community in Charlotte’s University submarket. Dynamik Design is the project’s architect, and Flournoy Development Group is the developer. The project is slated for completion by January 2024. The project’s name was not disclosed.

The multifamily development will include five apartment buildings and 10 townhome-style buildings. Unit features will include vinyl plank flooring, quartz countertops and black fixtures and hardware. Additionally, 10 of the units will include a downstairs workspace for tenants to use as an office or small storefront. Community amenities will include a clubroom, fitness center, yoga studio, coworking lounge, hobby room, bike storage, kitchen, heated pool, courtyard, green space and a market.

Located on 24.6 acres at 930 W. Mallard Creek Church Road, the project is situated within two miles from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and 5.8 miles from Charlotte Motor Speedway.