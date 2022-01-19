REBusinessOnline

McShane Construction to Build 397-Unit Apartment Community in Charlotte

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, North Carolina, Southeast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rosemont, Ill.-based McShane Construction Co. has plans to build a 397-unit apartment community in Charlotte’s University submarket. Dynamik Design is the project’s architect, and Flournoy Development Group is the developer. The project is slated for completion by January 2024. The project’s name was not disclosed.

The multifamily development will include five apartment buildings and 10 townhome-style buildings. Unit features will include vinyl plank flooring, quartz countertops and black fixtures and hardware. Additionally, 10 of the units will include a downstairs workspace for tenants to use as an office or small storefront. Community amenities will include a clubroom, fitness center, yoga studio, coworking lounge, hobby room, bike storage, kitchen, heated pool, courtyard, green space and a market.

Located on 24.6 acres at 930 W. Mallard Creek Church Road, the project is situated within two miles from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and 5.8 miles from Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022
Jan
27
Webinar: Increase Seniors Housing NOI & Equity Value with IoT Water-Leak Mitigation Technology
Feb
3
Seniors Housing Policy Outlook: What Will Impact Operations, Investment & Development in 2022?
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  