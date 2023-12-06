Wednesday, December 6, 2023
Crofthouse McDonough features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as a clubhouse with a game room, fitness center and yoga room, coworking space, pet spa and a resort-style swimming pool.
McShane Delivers 280-Unit Apartment Community in McDonough, Georgia

by John Nelson

MCDONOUGH, GA. — McShane Construction Co. has delivered Crofthouse McDonough, a 280-unit apartment community located at 2080 Jonesboro Road in McDonough, a southern suburb of Atlanta. South City Partners is the developer of the community, which is the multifamily component of a 31-acre mixed-use development that includes for-sale homes and retail/commercial space.

Designed by Dynamik Design, Crofthouse McDonough features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as a clubhouse with a game room, fitness center and yoga room, coworking space, pet spa, resort-style swimming pool, fire pit, grilling stations, putting green, dog park and a gazebo with a TV, bar and mini fridge.

Alpha Management Partners manages the community, according to the property website. Rental rates range from $1,529 to $2,339.

