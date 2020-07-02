McShane Delivers 280-Unit Apartment Community Near Savannah

Communal amenities at Parc at Pooler include a pool, sundeck, outdoor kitchen, car care center and a dog park. Indoor amenities include a clubhouse with a fitness center, coffee bar, café and a resident’s lounge.

POOLER, GA. — McShane Construction Co. has delivered Parc at Pooler, a 280-unit apartment community located at 2200 Old Quacco Road in the Savannah suburb of Pooler. The property is situated on 21 acres and features 19,000 square feet of amenities, including a pool, sundeck, outdoor kitchen, car care center and a dog park. Indoor amenities include a clubhouse with a fitness center, coffee bar, café and a resident’s lounge. Units include granite countertops, sunrooms or balconies, stainless steel appliances, wood cabinetry and wood-finished flooring. The design team includes developer Equity Resources LLC and architect Dynamik Design. McShane also handled the site work for the project, including eight standalone garages, landscape and parking lots.