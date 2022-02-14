REBusinessOnline

McShane Expands Suburban Chicago Warehouse for Abt Electronics by 429,524 SF

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

Abt Electronics more than doubled its space in Glenview.

GLENVIEW, ILL. — McShane Construction Co. has completed a 429,524-square-foot addition to the warehouse and showroom for Abt Electronics in the Chicago suburb of Glenview. The expansion more than doubled the tenant’s space. The project includes 22,230 square feet of office space and 407,294 square feet of warehouse space. The office buildout includes trucking offices, security offices, a break room and open office space. The single-story warehouse features a clear height of 32 feet and 39 semi-truck docks. Abt sells home appliances and electronics.

