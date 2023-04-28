McShane, Powers & Sons Complete Construction of 206-Unit Mixed-Income Community in Chicago

CHICAGO — McShane Construction Co. and Powers & Sons Construction have completed 23rd Place at Southbridge, a 206-unit mixed-income community located on Chicago’s Near South Side. The Community Builders and McCaffery Interests developed the project, which is situated on the former Harold Ickes Homes site. The two-building development features 15,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Approximately 50 percent of the units are affordable to households earning up to 80 percent of the area median income.

The project features amenity space on the first and sixth floors, including lounges, terraces and a fitness center. A new public right-of-way, 23rd Place, connects the two buildings and can be closed off to create public gathering space for community activities. The transit-oriented development is located adjacent to the Cermak-McCormick Place Green Line L stop. Nia Architects and Antunovich Associates provided architectural services.