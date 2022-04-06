McShane to Begin Construction of 172-Unit Affordable Housing Community in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin
SUN PRAIRIE, WIS. — Developer Roers Cos. has selected McShane Construction Co. to build The Wildwood at Main, a 172-unit affordable housing community in Sun Prairie, a northeast suburb of Madison. The two-building property will be constructed atop an underground parking garage. Amenities will include a clubroom, fitness room, playground and outdoor grill area. Korb + Associates is the architect. The project was designed to achieve Wisconsin Green Built Home certification. Completion is slated for August 2023. Income restrictions for units were not provided.
