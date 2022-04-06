REBusinessOnline

McShane to Begin Construction of 172-Unit Affordable Housing Community in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Development, Midwest, Multifamily, Wisconsin

The Wildwood at Main is slated for completion in August 2023.

SUN PRAIRIE, WIS. — Developer Roers Cos. has selected McShane Construction Co. to build The Wildwood at Main, a 172-unit affordable housing community in Sun Prairie, a northeast suburb of Madison. The two-building property will be constructed atop an underground parking garage. Amenities will include a clubroom, fitness room, playground and outdoor grill area. Korb + Associates is the architect. The project was designed to achieve Wisconsin Green Built Home certification. Completion is slated for August 2023. Income restrictions for units were not provided.

