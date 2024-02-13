Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Redwood Crystal Lake will comprise 124 units across 25 buildings.
McShane to Build 124 Single-Story Apartments in Crystal Lake, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

CRYSTAL LAKE, ILL. — McShane Construction Co. will build Redwood Crystal Lake, an apartment community with 124 single-story units in the Chicago suburb of Crystal Lake. The developer, Redwood Living Inc., builds and manages single-story apartment homes. Redwood Crystal Lake will feature 25 townhome buildings with four to six units each. Designed by Mann Parsons Gray Architects, each apartment will offer a two-bedroom, two-bathroom floor plan along with an attached two-car garage and private patio. Completion is slated for December.

