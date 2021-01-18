REBusinessOnline

McShane to Build 138-Unit Seniors Housing Property Near Nashville for Avenida Partners

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Southeast, Tennessee

Completion of Avenida Hendersonville is slated for May 2022.

HENDERSONVILLE, TENN. — Avenida Partners has selected McShane Construction Co. to build Avenida Hendersonville, a 138-unit active adult community in the Nashville suburb of Hendersonville. The three-story building will be positioned on a five-acre site. The community will offer 6,000 square feet of amenities. Completion of Avenida Hendersonville is slated for May 2022. This will be Newport Beach, Calif-based Avenida’s third active adult community in Tennessee and seventh overall in five states. The architect of record is Poole & Poole Architecture.

