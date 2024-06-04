Tuesday, June 4, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Bishops Woods will rise four stories and is slated for completion in December 2025.
Affordable HousingDevelopmentMidwestMultifamilyWisconsin

McShane to Build 203-Unit Affordable Housing Community in Brookfield, Wisconsin

by Kristin Harlow

BROOKFIELD, WIS. — McShane Construction Co. will serve as the general contractor for Bishops Woods, a 203-unit affordable housing community in the Milwaukee suburb of Brookfield. Located on nearly four acres at 350 Bishops Way, the development will feature a podium-style building rising four stories atop a two-story, underground parking garage. Units will come in one- to three-bedroom floor plans and will be reserved for residents who earn 40 to 80 percent of the area median income. Eight live-work units will be available for renters who wish to have an office suite or studio with a separate exterior entrance. Amenities will include a clubroom, fitness center, outdoor grill area and playground.

The project was designed to meet Wisconsin Green Built Home Standards and will feature a solar array on the rooftop along with high-efficiency electric heat pump systems. Completion is slated for December 2025. Knothe & Bruce Architects is the project architect.

You may also like

Bakke, Batson-Cook Break Ground on 751-Unit Self-Storage Facility...

MLG Capital Acquires 272-Unit Orchard Village Multifamily Property...

Ziegler Arranges $32M in Financing for Hoosier Village...

The Apartment Source Begins Leasing Efforts for 30-Unit...

Gerdom Realty & Investment Brokers Sale of 12,000...

MassHousing Provides $41.6M in Financing for Cambridge Affordable...

Adoni Property Group Completes 40-Unit Apartment Building in...

AvalonBay Communities Divests of AVA North Hollywood Multifamily...

AMCAL Housing Receives $101M Refinancing for The Clarendon...