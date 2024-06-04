McShane to Build 203-Unit Affordable Housing Community in Brookfield, Wisconsin

BROOKFIELD, WIS. — McShane Construction Co. will serve as the general contractor for Bishops Woods, a 203-unit affordable housing community in the Milwaukee suburb of Brookfield. Located on nearly four acres at 350 Bishops Way, the development will feature a podium-style building rising four stories atop a two-story, underground parking garage. Units will come in one- to three-bedroom floor plans and will be reserved for residents who earn 40 to 80 percent of the area median income. Eight live-work units will be available for renters who wish to have an office suite or studio with a separate exterior entrance. Amenities will include a clubroom, fitness center, outdoor grill area and playground.

The project was designed to meet Wisconsin Green Built Home Standards and will feature a solar array on the rooftop along with high-efficiency electric heat pump systems. Completion is slated for December 2025. Knothe & Bruce Architects is the project architect.