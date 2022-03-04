REBusinessOnline

McShane to Build 24-Unit Affordable Housing Community for Residents with Disabilities in Waukegan, Illinois

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Development, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

Kirwan Apartments is designed to enable adults with physical disabilities to live independently. Completion is slated for January 2023.

WAUKEGAN, ILL. — Nonprofit developer Over the Rainbow (OTR) has selected McShane Construction Co. to build Kirwan Apartments, a 24-unit affordable housing community in Waukegan. The project is designed to enable adults with physical disabilities to live independently. The development is named for Leo Kirwan, an OTR board member and advocate for accessible housing. The three-story building will feature one-bedroom residences, and amenities will include a community room, laundry facilities and 20 parking spaces. Completion is slated for January 2023. Weese Langley Weese Architects is providing architectural services. OTR apartments are specifically designed for low-income individuals with physical disabilities and come with rental subsidies.

